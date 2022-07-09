Apple Now Taking Orders for Macbook Air With M2 Chip

Apple is now taking orders for the redesigned MacBook Air with M2, and the company says the new laptop will begin arriving at customers worldwide on Friday, July 15. Powered by Apple’s own M2 chip, the all-new MacBook Air features even more performance and a new strikingly thin design, a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging.

Now available in four finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — MacBook Air with M2 starts at $1,199 (US) and $1,099 (US) for education.

New Design Enabled by M2