News

Procept BioRobotics Signs Lease for Two Buildings in San Jose

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

On December 31, 2021, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation signed a Lease for two buildings at 150-180 Baytech Drive in San Jose.

The company develops a surgical robot to treat lower urinary tract infections symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The company will lease two existing buildings, comprising approximately 158,221 rentable square feet of space in San Jose. The term of the Lease is anticipated to begin on or before December 31, 2022 and continue for 122 months following the Lease commencement, with two five year options to extend the term of the Lease.

The Lease provides for annual base rent of approximately $4.3 million in the first year, which increases on a yearly basis up to approximately $5.5 million in year 10. The Company intends to relocate its headquarters to the San Jose Facility by the end of the term of the lease for the Company’s facility in Redwood City.

Under the terms of the Lease, the Company will receive an allowance of up to approximately $7.9 million from the Landlord to be applied to the Company’s construction of tenant improvements at the San Jose Facility following the Landlord’s delivery of the San Jose Facility to the Company.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Quantumscape Acquires Buildings for San Jose Campus

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — QuantumScape Corporation, maker of lithium batteries for electric vehicles, is building a new QS Campus – the future hub of its upcoming manufacturing activities – after securing a new set of buildings in San Jose. The new campus comprises the current site of QS-0, QuantumScape’s pre-pilot production line, and the adjacent three […]
News

US Postal Service to Hire 40,000 Workers for Holidays

Posted on Author Editor

The U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions as preparations continue for the 2021 winter holidays, the agency’s peak season for mail and package deliveries. Seasonal opportunities include but are not limited to city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. Job seekers can find and apply for open […]
News

Taylor Swift Releases Christmas Tree Farm on Amazon Music

Posted on Author Editor

Amazon Music announced an exclusive new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” from 11-time Grammy winner and superstar Taylor Swift. “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” arrives just in time for the holidays and fresh off of her #1 record-breaking release of Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift’s reimagined version of her beloved holiday hit was recorded at Abbey Road […]