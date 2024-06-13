Apple Vision Pro to Go On Sale in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore

CUPERTINO — Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro device will expand to new countries and regions, with pre-orders for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore beginning this Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. PT and availability beginning Friday, June 28. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom can pre-order Vision Pro beginning Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. PT, with availability beginning Friday, July 12. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features that enhance how they engage with spatial computing, including a powerful way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.

The App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro; more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps; and even more apps on Mac using Mac Virtual Display that work seamlessly alongside one another.1 The unique capabilities of Vision Pro, paired with apps built by Apple’s worldwide developer community, make it a remarkably versatile device for users.

This month, developers around the world are launching new apps and games for Apple Vision Pro, including DingTalk, Douyin VR Live, Migu Video, Taobao, Tencent Video, and Weibo in China; apps from Yahoo! JAPAN, LIFULL HOME’S, U-NEXT, and Nikkei in Japan; and Singtel CAST, StarHub TV+, and mewatch in Singapore — all available from day one. More apps will launch on Vision Pro next month, including MUBI and Soul Spire in the United Kingdom; Canal+, Foxar, OQEE, and SeLoger in France; BILD, OTTO, and ZDF in Germany; Classix and Sportsnet in Canada; and Domain in Australia. Additionally, global productivity tools like apps from Microsoft 365, entertainment services like Disney+, and more will be available in many of these countries and regions at launch.

Apple Vision Pro will be available at all Apple Store locations in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., and the Apple Store online, starting at $3,499 (U.S.), with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

