Apple TV+ Reveals Fall Slate of Kids Programming

Apple TV+ has revealed its fall slate for kids and families, featuring an array of fresh, original series, new on-screen imaginings of beloved properties, as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series.

New original series coming to the platform this autumn include “Sago Mini Friends,” an animated series [photo above] based on characters from the award-winning Sago Mini World app; “Slumberkins,” a mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children’s emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient, and produced by The Jim Henson Company; “Circuit Breakers,” a futuristic anthology series that tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens; and “Interrupting Chicken,” an animated preschool series which illuminates the joy of reading, writing and storytelling for children, and stars the voice talents of three-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown.

The acclaimed series returning this fall include the Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter” with an entirely new cast, animated adventure epic “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” charming friendship and farming tale “Get Rolling with Otis,” and Jack McBrayer’s sweet, music-forward “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Additionally, even more classic Peanuts titles will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.