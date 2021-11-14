Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million Series B

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a self-driving trucking company, has raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series B fundraising round for a total of $165 million raised to date. The round includes investments from SIP Global Partners , Lightspeed Venture Partners , Battery Ventures , CRV , Muirwoods Ventures , Harpoon Ventures , StepStone Group , Gopher Asset Management , Walleye Capital , Aliya Capital Partners , and others.

Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries, and released footage of over 1000 miles of disengage-free driving.

“Our Series B drives us into hyper-growth so we can double our team, our fleet, and continue to scale our business,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. “We have engineered our industry-leading technology, the Kodiak Driver, in half the time and a fraction of the cost of our competitors. The supply chain challenges we have seen over the last 18 months only underscore the importance of autonomous trucking to the future of America’s economy. With the Series B, we will further accelerate towards launching our commercial self-driving service with our partners in the coming years to help address these critical challenges.”