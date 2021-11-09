Venture Capital

Datafold Secures $20 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Datafold, a data reliability platform that automates the most tedious parts of data engineering workflows, has secured $20 million Series A funding round. Backed by NEA and Amplify Partners, Datafold seeks to expand its proactive approach to data reliability to help companies unlock more growth using high-quality data.

“Poor data quality is the primary challenge for companies to become data-driven and a constant source of stress and overwork for data professionals,” said Gleb Mezhanskiy, Datafold founder and CEO. “Top tech companies pour millions of dollars into creating internal data reliability tools and processes, while the vast majority of data teams have to rely on tedious manual testing or risk shipping incorrect data to their stakeholders. We founded Datafold to enable every team that leverages data to make better decisions with tools that help them move fast with high confidence.”

Processing data at scale is more affordable than ever thanks to the modern data stack, but data teams are grappling with an explosion of data pipelines and BI assets — and the resulting lack of understanding, trust, and reliability of data. Data quality has become the number one impediment to leveraging analytics and expanding AI/ML for data-driven companies. This problem is exacerbated by the lack of adequate tools for data testing, monitoring, and observability, along with chronic understaffing of data teams.

The company’s customers include Thumbtack, Patreon, Faire, and Dutchie.  Datafold’s proactive approach to data quality is fundamental to building and maintaining the highest quality data for data-driven organizations. Datafold is on a mission to ensure that no data engineer faces sleepless nights worrying about a hotfix that broke the data or cost their company millions.

“Data-driven organizations are becoming the norm across all verticals — every company is a data company now,” said Peter Sonsini, general partner at NEA and incoming Datafold board member. “The proactive approach to reliability is standard best practice in software but is still nascent in the data space. I’m excited to be a part of Datafold’s future disruptions in the market.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Checkr Checks In With $250 Million Series E

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO – Checkr, a leading a provider of employee background checks, has raised $250 million in a Series E round valuing the company at $4.6 billion. The round was led by Durable Capital, alongside new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Franklin Templeton with participation from all major current investors including BOND Capital, Khosla […]
Venture Capital

Jaris Emerges From Stealth With $31 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

BURLINGAME –– jaris, a private label and full-stack embedded lending solution in the U.S.,  has launched out of stealth mode with its close of $31 million in Series B financing, positioning itself as a leader in the Credit-as-a-Service (CaaS) space. GSR Ventures led the Series B funding round of $31 million with participation from Wing Venture Capital, Franklin Templeton, […]
Venture Capital

Wisetack Inks $45 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Wisetack, a company that brings buy now, pay later to in-person services like home and auto repair, has landed a $45 million Series B funding round, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with existing investors Greylock Partners and Bain Capital Ventures also participating in the […]