Datafold Secures $20 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Datafold, a data reliability platform that automates the most tedious parts of data engineering workflows, has secured $20 million Series A funding round. Backed by NEA and Amplify Partners, Datafold seeks to expand its proactive approach to data reliability to help companies unlock more growth using high-quality data.

“Poor data quality is the primary challenge for companies to become data-driven and a constant source of stress and overwork for data professionals,” said Gleb Mezhanskiy, Datafold founder and CEO. “Top tech companies pour millions of dollars into creating internal data reliability tools and processes, while the vast majority of data teams have to rely on tedious manual testing or risk shipping incorrect data to their stakeholders. We founded Datafold to enable every team that leverages data to make better decisions with tools that help them move fast with high confidence.”

Processing data at scale is more affordable than ever thanks to the modern data stack, but data teams are grappling with an explosion of data pipelines and BI assets — and the resulting lack of understanding, trust, and reliability of data. Data quality has become the number one impediment to leveraging analytics and expanding AI/ML for data-driven companies. This problem is exacerbated by the lack of adequate tools for data testing, monitoring, and observability, along with chronic understaffing of data teams.

The company’s customers include Thumbtack, Patreon, Faire, and Dutchie. Datafold’s proactive approach to data quality is fundamental to building and maintaining the highest quality data for data-driven organizations. Datafold is on a mission to ensure that no data engineer faces sleepless nights worrying about a hotfix that broke the data or cost their company millions.

“Data-driven organizations are becoming the norm across all verticals — every company is a data company now,” said Peter Sonsini, general partner at NEA and incoming Datafold board member. “The proactive approach to reliability is standard best practice in software but is still nascent in the data space. I’m excited to be a part of Datafold’s future disruptions in the market.”