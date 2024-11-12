PuppyGraph Lands $5 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — PuppyGraph, the first and only graph query engine, announced its $5 million seed funding round led by defy.vc. The zero-ETL unlocks real-time graph analytics for enterprises. This power translates into significant industry benefits, from generating GraphRAG to enhance LLM accuracy and reduce hallucinations, to real-time fraud detection and robust cybersecurity analyses. It also revolutionizes logistics for retail and supply chains and transforms healthcare outcomes by efficiently revealing deep insights from extensive biological and patient data relationships.

Traditional SQL operations struggle with complex, interconnected data, often becoming cumbersome and verbose. Graph query languages excel at modeling intricate traversal queries across dense data networks but are typically tied to systems that couple the query and storage layers, complicating scalability, adoption, and maintenance.

Being the first graph query engine, PuppyGraph brings a new paradigm shift where now users can query a single copy of data in both SQL and graph at the same time. For individuals familiar with SQL and venturing into graph analytics for the first time, PuppyGraph simplifies the process of data preparation, aggregation, and management by utilizing the data lake and tools they are already comfortable with. This design allows users to bypass the complexities of graph query languages for regular tasks, reserving these languages solely for specific graph-related inquiries like graph traversals. By streamlining these processes, PuppyGraph not only significantly reduces the learning curve but also boosts operational efficiency. This allows enterprises to continue using their SQL data stores while benefiting from graph-specific capabilities like complex pattern matching and efficient pathfinding.

PuppyGraph integrates effortlessly with widely-used data lakes and warehouses, including Apache Iceberg, Delta Lake, Apache Hudi, DuckDB, Databricks, Snowflake, AWS Redshift, BigQuery, CelerData, Hive, SingleStore, MySQL, and PostgreSQL, among others.

While the native graph storage systems can take months to set up due to building complex data replication process, PuppyGraph goes from deployment to query in just 10 minutes, handles petabyte-scale data with ultra-low latency, executing 10-hop neighbor queries across half a billion edges in just 2.26 seconds.

Since its launch in March 2024, PuppyGraph has quickly gained traction and is now in production within industry leaders such as Coinbase, Clarivate, Dawn Capital and numerous enterprises. Prevalent AI, an ISTARI Collective member and a Cyber Security leader, is integrating its Security Data Fabric offering used by large enterprises with PuppyGraph. Significant product advancements have also been made, including adding support for major data sources like Unity Catalog, SingleStore, Vertica, and IBM watsonx.data.