137 Ventures Closes $350 Million Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — Venture capital firm 137 Ventures has announced the closing of 137 Ventures Fund V, a $350 million fund. This is the largest fund in the firm’s 10-year history and brings assets under management to approximately $2 billion.

[Photo above: Partners at 137 Ventures: (L) Alex Jacobson, Justin Fishner-Wolfson, Andy Laszlo, Ching Wu, Nick Procaccini]

Fund V was oversubscribed, with the firm’s existing limited partners contributing the majority of the capital. The firm also welcomed several new limited partners, including one of the world’s largest endowments as well as leading universities, foundations, and family offices. The firm’s prior flagship fund (Fund IV) was closed at $250 million.

With Fund V, 137 plans to use the same investment strategy as it employed for its previous four funds. Namely, most of the fund’s capital will be used to provide custom liquidity solutions to founders, executives, early employees, and other large shareholders of private, high-growth technology companies. Fund V will also make small investments in primary rounds. Over the last ten years, 137 Ventures has invested in more than 75 companies, of which 13 have gone public thus far (including seven companies that have gone public in the last 14 months).