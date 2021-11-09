Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5.

This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World War II submarine battle.

Those celebrating “Finch” at the premiere event in Hollywood included Hanks, his co-star Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, as well as producers Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, writer and executive producer Craig Luck, executive producer Jeb Brody of Amblin Entertainment, and more.

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

“Finch” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and produced by Kevin Misher of Misher Films, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, and Ivor Powell who also writes. The film is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis for ImageMovers; Miguel Sapochnik who also directs; Adam Merims; Craig Luck who also writes; Andy Berman for Misher Films; Jeb Brody for Amblin Entertainment; Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov for Walden Media.