Apple News

Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5.

This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World War II submarine battle.

Those celebrating “Finch” at the premiere event in Hollywood included Hanks, his co-star Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, as well as producers Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, writer and executive producer Craig Luck, executive producer Jeb Brody of Amblin Entertainment, and more.

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

“Finch” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and produced by Kevin Misher of Misher Films, Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine of ImageMovers, and Ivor Powell who also writes. The film is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis for ImageMovers; Miguel Sapochnik who also directs; Adam Merims; Craig Luck who also writes; Andy Berman for Misher Films; Jeb Brody for Amblin Entertainment; Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov for Walden Media.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Silicon Valley Wealth Manager Portola Bought for $5.2 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

TORONTO & MENLO PARK — Canadian-based CI Financial Corp. has agreed to acquire Portola Partners, a Silicon Valley wealth management firm specializing in meeting the distinct needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.   Portola Partners manages US$5.2 billion in assets and provides comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions to respected families with complex, unique requirements. It has […]
News

Nextdoor to Go Public Via Khosla Ventures SPAC

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK — Nextdoor, Inc., which operates a social neighborhood network, is set to go public tomorrow with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) (“KVSB”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, LLC. The combined company is expected to start trading on The New York […]
Apple

Apple Donating $10 to National Parks With Every Apple Pay, Store Purchase

Posted on Author Editor

As the US National Park Service turns 105, Apple says it will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation now through August 29 for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US. An Apple Watch Activity Challenge and special content […]