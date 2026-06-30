Quantumscape Teams Up With Honda for Solid-State Battery Technology

SAN JOSE — QuantumScape Corporation, a developer of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, has announced a joint research agreement with Honda R&D Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment. The companies hope to advance the QS battery platform through the partnership and expertise of both parties.

The joint program includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes.

The agreement follows Honda’s successful completion of a technology evaluation agreement with QS, which included an in-depth, hands-on technical study of QS’s solid-state technology platform as well as competitive benchmarking across a range of standard technical tests.

“QS technology demonstrated compelling and unique advantages during our evaluation,” said Atsushi Ogawa, Chief Operating Officer, Research Center of Excellence, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. “We see potential for QS technology to add value across a range of applications, including automotive, and we are excited to move forward into the next phase of our partnership.”

“Honda is a leading global automaker renowned for its engineering excellence and product quality across automotive and other applications worldwide, and its evaluation represents one of the most rigorous assessments of our technology to date,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO and President of QS. “This agreement reflects the growing confidence in QS solid-state lithium-metal batteries to enable safer, higher-density energy storage.”