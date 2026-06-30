Genspark Closes $100 Million Series B Extension

PALO ALTO – Genspark.ai, the company building an all-in-one AI workspace, has closed a $100 million Series B extension at a $2.6 billion post-money valuation, up from its $1.6 billion valuation in March. The company also announced the appointment of Jamison Powell as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than two decades of experience leading high-performing go-to-market (GTM) organizations and helping startups scale to successful acquisitions and IPO, Powell brings expertise in go-to-market strategy, enterprise customer acquisition, and revenue leadership.

The extension brings Genspark’s total Series B funding to $485 million. The round was backed by Sozo Ventures, Korea Mirae Asset, UpHonest Capital, and other existing investors. Genspark was not actively raising, but expanded the round in response to strong interest from investors who wanted to participate in the company’s recent rapid growth. In the first three months of 2026, the company added another $150M ARR, on top of the $100M ARR generated since its launch in April 2025, as it reimagined how knowledge workers and enterprises use AI.

As Genspark expands its enterprise focus, the company has also introduced AgentBase, a new agent that replaces legacy SaaS tools by enabling users to build AI-native custom databases, dashboards, and internal systems from their own data. With AgentBase, teams can turn data from inboxes, drives, calendars, files, message apps, and existing databases into custom systems: CRMs, HR systems, project management platforms, inventory tracking systems, marketing workflow management applications, and other applications that used to cost teams and enterprises hundreds of thousands of dollars per year per subscription. The product includes ready-to-use templates allowing users to get started quickly building out AI-native SaaS and putting their data to work with Genspark Super Agent.

The launch reflects Genspark’s broader enterprise strategy to help organizations move beyond disconnected software and toward AI-native systems that are flexible, autonomous, and tailored to how teams work.

“Genspark is leading the charge in AI for the future of work and moving at an extraordinary pace, building a product that clearly resonates with both individual users and large enterprises,” said Jamison Powell, Genspark CRO. “What especially drew me to Genspark was the belief that the next wave of AI will not just help people generate content – it will free people from the busy work entirely, with autonomous systems and agents handling the execution. The company has strong product momentum, a differentiated vision, and an enormous opportunity ahead. It’s an exciting time to build on the foundation already in place.”