Sand Hill Kitchen Opens in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK — San Francisco-based DivcoWest is celebrating the opening of Sand Hill Kitchen, a brand-new regionally inspired restaurant located within The Quad at Sand Hill Collection (SHC) in Menlo Park. The restaurant pairs an inventive menu featuring sustainable and seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients with bright, modern design and ample outdoor dining space. It’s the newest addition to Sand Hill Collection’s vibrant ecosystem of world-class offices, activated open spaces, and standout amenities along a coveted stretch of Sand Hill Road.

Situated among rolling, oak-studded hills overlooking Stanford University and the surrounding valley, Sand Hill Kitchen’s airy interior is adorned with lush greenery and modern California ranch-style décor thoughtfully designed to complement the site’s iconic architecture and seamlessly connect with the adjoining outdoor atrium. To start, the full-service restaurant will welcome the public for breakfast and lunch, offering indoor and outdoor seated dining and a grab-and-go counter, with plans for liquor service and a dedicated happy hour menu in the near future.

“We didn’t decide on the word ‘kitchen’ by accident,” said Benjamin Elder, Managing Director at DivcoWest. “We envisioned the space as an extension of this most important place in one’s home, a first and last stop of the day in the heart of the campus where the community can grab a quick cup of coffee, enjoy a casual business lunch with colleagues, or come together to laugh, debate, and pitch ideas.” Sand Hill Kitchen is part and parcel of DivcoWest’s overall vision for Sand Hill Collection – creating places that bring people together and foster wellness in all its forms, where life and work can be effortlessly integrated and mutually fulfilling.

“We’ve taken great care in curating an experience that aligns with what our Sand Hill Collection members and Menlo Park neighbors are looking for,” said Elder. “Sand Hill Road has a long history as a place for Silicon Valley innovators to gather and collaborate. We’re thrilled to build upon that legacy and offer a new place of connection, relaxation, and inspiration.”

To help bring this concept to life, DivcoWest has tapped food service partner, Bon Appétit Management Company, and placed Executive Chef Nicolai Tuban at the helm.

“Sand Hill Kitchen is all about celebrating the Northern California lifestyle and offering a fresh perspective on farm-to-table cuisine, starting with the ingredients,” said Tuban. “In addition to featuring local produce, Sand Hill Kitchen will serve humanely raised meat, certified cage-free shell eggs and responsibly sourced fish. Further, we’re looking at ways to reduce food waste and trim transportation, including a planned on-site garden to provide hyperlocal harvest and a peaceful space for our guests to explore.”

The menu at Sand Hill Kitchen features wholesome salads, sandwiches, and entrées, including elevated classics and inventive new dishes like:

Bodega sandwich with local farm egg, cheddar, arugula, herb aioli & house-made miso pork sausage

Greek yogurt parfait with house-made maple granola, berries, local honey & bee pollen

Brined Chicken Paillard with crumbed Mary’s chicken breast, caper aioli, frisee, & meyer lemon



Thai salad with herb mix, carrot, green papaya, cucumber, candied cashew, & sweet chili vinaigrette

Grilled wild-caught salmon with blistered peppers, toasted farro, parsley, lemon & salsa verde

Grass-fed beef burger with American cheese, house dressing, konbu pickle, shaved onion & bibb lettuce

Sand Hill Kitchen is located within The Quad at Sand Hill Collection, 2400 Sand Hill Road, Suite 203 in Menlo Park. The restaurant is currently open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 2:00 p.m.