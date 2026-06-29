Best Buy to Launch Meta Lab in 50 Stores

Best Buy — the nation’s leading electronics retailer — is bringing Meta Lab @ Best Buy to more than 50 of its stores nationwide. These 900-square-foot experiential spaces give customers a hands-on way to explore Meta’s full product lineup of AI glasses and VR headsets through interactive demos and displays, smart mirrors, personalized fittings and more.

The first Meta Lab @ Best Buy experiences launch this month, with additional locations rolling out through the summer. Here’s a look at some of the first locations shoppers can experience this summer:

Meta AI Glasses are designed to be worn and explored firsthand. Customers want to know the fit, feel and experience, which is where demos can make all the difference. More than 50% of Best Buy customers say they want to see Meta’s AI glasses in person before making a purchase. Expanding Meta Lab to Best Buy stores builds on that momentum — giving customers an elevated experience and more opportunities to try out the tech for themselves.

“Our customers are passionate about experiencing what’s next and they turn to Best Buy to bring it to life,” said Patrick McGinnis, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy. “Meta Lab @ Best Buy is an experience customers can’t find at any other retailer and sets a new standard for how our customers will explore, play with and discover the latest cutting-edge tech.”

“Best Buy is an incredible partner,” said Christa Wittenberg, vice president of global retail sales at Meta. “Together we’re reimagining how consumers shop the next generation of personal technology. These are immersive, hands-on spaces built for real discovery — where people can experience firsthand just how stylish, fun, and personal AI glasses and VR really are. We want customers to walk in curious and leave genuinely excited about what’s possible.”

In all Meta Lab @ Best Buy locations, customers can work with a dedicated Meta Sales Specialist to learn more and try on the largest assortment across big-box retail. Here’s a look at what customers can expect: