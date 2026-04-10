NVIDIA Investing $2 Billion in Marvell

NVIDIA has announced a strategic partnership with Marvell Technology to connect Marvell to the NVIDIA AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem through NVIDIA NVLink Fusion, offering customers building on NVIDIA architectures greater choice and flexibility in developing next-generation infrastructure. The companies will also collaborate on silicon photonics technology.

NVIDIA will also invest $2 billion in Marvell. Shares in Marvell stock are up 36% in the past month and 42% year-to-date.

The partnership between the companies builds on NVIDIA NVLink Fusion, a rack-scale platform that enables customers to develop semi-custom AI infrastructure using the NVIDIA NVLink ecosystem. Marvell will provide custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible scale-up networking, while NVIDIA will provide the supporting technologies, including Vera CPU, ConnectX NICs, BlueField DPUs, NVLink interconnect and Spectrum-X switches, and the rack-scale AI compute

For customers developing custom XPUs, NVLink Fusion enables a heterogeneous AI infrastructure fully compatible with NVIDIA systems, allowing seamless integration with NVIDIA GPU, LPU, networking and storage platforms while leveraging NVIDIA’s rich technology stack global supply chain ecosystem.

The companies will also partner to transform the world’s telecommunication network into AI infrastructure with NVIDIA Aerial AI-RAN for 5G/6G, and advance world-class networking for AI, including advanced optical interconnect solutions and silicon photonics technology.

“The inference inflection has arrived. Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with Marvell, we are enabling customers to leverage NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure ecosystem and scale to build specialized AI compute.”

“Our expanded partnership with NVIDIA reflects the growing importance of high-speed connectivity, optical interconnect and accelerated infrastructure in scaling AI,” said Matt Murphy, chairman and CEO of Marvell. “By connecting Marvell’s leadership in high-performance analog, optical DSP, silicon photonics and custom silicon to NVIDIA’s expanding AI ecosystem through NVLink Fusion, we are enabling customers to build scalable, efficient AI infrastructure.”