San Jose City College Opens New Career Complex

Students, faculty, classified professionals, elected officials, and community members gathered on the San José City College campus last month to celebrate the completion of the Career Education Complex (CEC). This sprawling, four-story building represents the most significant investment in SJCC’s facilities since the college was founded more than a century ago.

The CEC had already been welcoming students since the start of the spring semester, with roughly 140 course sections being taught in its new classrooms. Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the building, gave the broader community its formal introduction to a project years in the making. The event opened with a performance by SJCC’s Luz de Aztlan Folklorico Dancers. It included a land acknowledgment led by Charlene Nijmeh, Chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Indian Tribe, and cultural bearer Joey Iyolopixtli Torres. The evening closed with a lion dance performance by San José State University’s Vietnamese Student Association.

“It was really nice to see different aspects of the community here,” said SJCC President Dr. Marilyn Flores. “We had representatives from the state legislature, local elected officials, K-12 partners, and students, all here to support the growth of the college.”

The new CEC building stands four stories tall and encompasses 91,000 square feet of classroom space, labs, and collaborative learning environments. Its design, led by Steinberg Hart Architects, was intentional from the ground up.

“We had an idea of the cloud — the cloud metaphorically floating around, but also covering you, but also inspiring you to see the heights that you can achieve,” said Katia McClain, a partner with Steinberg Hart. “There’s a reason why the ground floor is all open with glass windows, and there’s a reason why the floors are covering you. The idea of opportunity, innovation, and connection was key.”

The Career Education Complex is not just the new structure. It also encompasses the renovated Building 200, which sits directly behind it. Building 200 is one of the college’s original structures, dating to the mid-1950s, and was modernized as part of the same project. It is home to SJCC’s Ironworkers and Facilities Maintenance Technology programs, grounding the complex firmly in the hands-on, trade-based education that has long been central to the college’s mission.

Together, the two buildings total more than 123,500 square feet of dedicated career education space.

The new CEC building itself cost $167.4 million to construct — and notably came in approximately $6 million under budget, according to the district’s bond manager. When accounting for the demolition of the former CT-101 building that stood on the site, the modernization of Building 200, and upgrades to the campus power grid to support the new construction, the total project investment is $188.7 million.