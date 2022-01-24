HP Launches Fortis Laptops for Schools

PALO ALTO – HP Inc. has introduced Fortis laptops, a new portfolio of PCs built to withstand the rigors of school use.

Teaching and learning has forever changed. Before the pandemic, student PCs typically stayed in the classroom for occasional use. Today, learning is happening beyond just the classroom including the playground, on the bus, and at home. The PC is a critical tool for digital learning and students want devices that stand up to daily wear and tear, help them connect to the digital classroom, and make it easier to get more done.

“While hybrid work is the new standard for business, blended learning is the new standard for education. This requires technology with increased durability, enhanced connectivity, and large screens so content can be accessible and engaging from wherever learning happens,” said Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Designed with features that reduce accidental drops, keep keys and ports intact, stand up to heavy wear and tear, and make it easier to clean and sanitize, HP is committed to providing students with the devices and PC experiences they need to be successful in these new learning environments.”

When it comes to education devices, strength and durability reduces downtime which translates to increased instructional time. Built for active and mobile learners, the new HP Fortis portfolio embodies the strength and durability needed to help withstand drops, resist spills, and keep keys where they belong: on the keyboard. The textured surfaces make it easier for students of all ages to grip and handle the lightweight devices. The reinforced power and USB-C® ports limit damage from accidentally tugged cables, while the mechanically reinforced corners and co-molded rubber trims absorb shocks and reinforced hinges reduce stress on the hinges from repeated opening and closing. The full-skirted anchored keyboards prevent keys from being removed when students are fidgeting and may want to pick at them during class. The keyboard also resists spills up to 350 ml/11.8 oz. With more students going back to the classroom, it’s important to keep devices clean. The chassis, keyboard, and display for the devices can be wiped down using commonly available household disinfecting and cleaning wipes. For enhanced safety and protection, the devices feature a new metal shield that helps protect the battery from external damage from daily drops or tumbles.

Large Screens for More Room to Work

Built for the greater demands being placed on today’s students, the HP Fortis 14 devices feature 14” diagonal displays giving students large visual screen space to stay productive – whether it’s taking notes while watching a lecture or creating visual stories with ease. Large screen space gives students the freedom to engage content while consuming it at the same time. Students can also see their work clearly with optional bright anti-glare displays.

The HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook is purpose-built for cloud-native learning. Powered by Intel® processors with optional 4G LTE for reliable connectivity, the Chromebook allows students to access their classroom from almost anywhere. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge combined with the 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD camera and dual mics provide an excellent collaborative learning experience. The integrated HP Privacy Camera provides peace of mind to protect users from malicious surveillance, while Chrome Education Upgrade makes the device easy to deploy and simple to manage.