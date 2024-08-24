News

SF Police Arrest 10 Suspects in Shoplifting Blitz

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Francisco police are trying to crack down on shoplifters in the city.

To help reduce retail thefts and to hold people who commit these crimes accountable, SF Police officers assigned to Central Station implemented ‘blitz’ operations. Blitz operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals inside a partner business.

Retail stores located on the 100 and 400 block of Powell Street were chosen for operations due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing.

Between May 23, 2024, to August 13, 2024, police officers arrested 10 suspects. The 10 suspects were cited for shoplifting and released at the scene. Officers are conducting similar blitz operations throughout the city and making dozens of arrests in other locations.

The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the stores.

The SFPD will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

John Doerr Donates $1.1 Billion for New Stanford School

Posted on Author Editor

John Doerr, Chairman of top Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, has donated over $1.1 billion to launch the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability this fall. This will be Stanford’s first new school in 70 years. The $1.1 billion gift from John and his wife Ann Doerr [photo above  (credit: Edward Caldwell)] is the […]
Apple ChatGPT News

Apple Launches Apple Intelligence for Phones, Macs, iPads

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Apple is wading into AI with the launch of Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant. The company says Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS […]
News Real Estate

March Home Prices for Top 50 Metro Areas

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Home prices hit $405,000 for the first time ever in March, but data reveals there is some hope on the horizon for pandemic-era buyers. With demand beginning to moderate as some home shoppers are priced out of the market and new construction at near 16-year highs, inventory is expected to hit positive territory year-over-year this […]