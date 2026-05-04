OpenObserve Reels In $10 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — OpenObserve, a modern observability platform delivering 140x lower storage costs with zero database management, has landed a $10 million Series A financing round led by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. Both lead investors participated in the company’s seed round and preemptively funded this round, driven by their strong conviction in the company’s momentum and enterprise traction.

Over 6,000 organizations – including many of the Fortune 100 – are actively using OpenObserve’s open-source platform. OpenObserve’s open-source project has over 18,000 GitHub stars, reflecting strong developer adoption. The company was founded in 2022.

This traction positions OpenObserve as the new standard observability substrate for the AI era. Legacy platforms like the “Prometheus-Grafana” and ELK stacks force organizations to split observability across multiple tools, imposing data retention limits and requiring context switching between interfaces to get a complete picture. OpenObserve replaces that fragmentation with a single high-performance platform that ingests logs, metrics and traces, as well as real user monitoring (RUM), pipelines, visualization, incident management, anomaly detection and more, while applying embedded AI to understand and act upon these inputs in real time.

OpenObserve’s new suite of AI capabilities includes an AI site reliability engineer (AI-SRE), an autonomous layer that transforms raw telemetry into operational intelligence, without requiring engineering teams to manually sort signal from noise. Also included in that suite are MCP support and LLM observability, making AI monitoring and evals another layer that OpenObserve supports on top of frontend, backend, API, network, servers, security, and more.

“We simplify the complexity of the AI-native world with a single, high-performance observability platform that transforms raw telemetry into autonomous action,” said Prabhat Sharma, founder and CEO of OpenObserve. “This enables companies to move from firefighting to proactive, autonomous operations, Observability 3.0, and build the products that drive their businesses forward.”

The new capital will be used to scale go-to-market actions and to support a growing customer base. The company will build on recent expansions including OpenObserve’s Observability 3.0 vision of predictive analytics and autonomous observability, increased regional footprint with new availability in the U.S. West and the European Union, and added hosting support on Microsoft Azure. The company has also named Shani Shoham chief revenue officer to lead the commercial expansion.

“When we led OpenObserve’s seed round, we believed the observability stack was overdue for reinvention,” said Abhishek Sharma, partner at Nexus Venture Partners. “What Prabhat and the OpenObserve team have built since then – in terms of customer traction, architectural differentiation, and a futuristic AI roadmap – has not only validated that belief but positioned the company as a category-defining force in modern observability.”