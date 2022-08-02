Los Angeles, Seattle Rank Top for Remote Workers Says Airbnb

With millions of people now more flexible about where they live and work, guests are spreading to thousands of towns and cities this summer – over 72,000 cities and towns, to be exact – with many even “living” on Airbnb for the entire season. About one in five guests reported using Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021 — a trend that has continued into the first quarter of 2022.

For those looking to plan their own long-term adventures this summer – or for those considering the opportunity to earn by hosting digital nomads – Airbnb is sharing some of the top destinations in the United States and Canada for long-term guests and Hosts, based on affordability, hospitality, popularity and Host income.

Top Earning for Long-Term Stays

The trend of living and working from anywhere is an opportunity not only for digital nomads, but also for current and prospective Hosts who have the space to share with them. Earnings from hosting continue to support families across the US and Canada amidst a rising cost of living, with 41 percent of Hosts in the US and 45 percent in Canada sharing that one of the reasons they host is to earn money to help navigate rising prices. In fact, Hosts in the US earned a combined total of more than $2 billion from long-term stays alone, from Q1 2021 through Q1 2022 – and Hosts in Canada earned more than $280 million from long-term stays over the same time period.

In addition, Airbnb has identified the top destinations in both countries for Hosts to earn by welcoming long-term stays guests, based on median Host earnings income in Q1 2022. In the US:

La Quinta, California

Delray Beach, Florida

Marco Island, Florida

Palm Springs, California

Indio, California

And in Canada:

Whistler, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

Mont-Tremblant, Québec

Toronto, Ontario

Kitchener, Ontario

Best Equipped

With Hosts across the US and Canada already earning by welcoming long-term stays guests, Airbnb has pulled together the destinations with the highest share of long-term stay ready listings, based on cities and towns with at least 1,000 active listings as of Q1 2022. In the US:

Irvine, California

Los Angeles, California

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Seattle, Washington

And in Canada:

Toronto, Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia

Edmonton, Alberta

Gatineau, Québec

Victoria, British Columbia

Still, guests are not limited to destinations with a high share of long-term ready listings. In May, Airbnb introduced Split Stays, an innovative feature that provides more options for longer stays by splitting a trip between two homes. When searching a specific destination, Split Stays automatically appear in search results – meaning guests will typically see around 40 percent more listings when looking for longer stays.

Most Hospitable

Airbnb looked at cities across the US and Canada with some of the highest percentages of five-star reviews from long-term stays, identifying some of the ‘most hospitable’ cities for digital nomads. In the US:

Bend, Oregon (93.7%)

Santa Fe, New Mexico (91.7%)

Boulder, Colorado (91%)

Key West, Florida (90.2%)

Fresno, California (90%)

And in Canada:

Halifax, Nova Scotia (92.6%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba (87.7%)

Nanaimo, British Columbia (87.1%)

Surrey, British Columbia (86.1%)

Kelowna, British Columbia (86.1%)

Most Affordable

Airbnb studied the average price per night for long-term stays, considering destinations that had 1,000 or more long-term stay nights booked in Q1 2022, to determine some of the most affordable destinations for nomadic living in the US and Canada. In the US:

Tulalip, Washington ($16.9 USD per night)

Catlett, Virginia ($21.8 USD per night)

Garretson, South Dakota ($24.3 USD per night)

Lamberton, Minnesota ($24.4 USD per night)

Angleton, Texas ($24.5 USD per night)

And in Canada:

Trois-Rivières, Québec ($35.6 USD per night)

Medicine Hat, Alberta ($41.3 USD per night)

Gatineau, Québec ($44.5 USD per night)

Thorold, Ontario ($46.9 USD per night)

Québec City, Québec ($48 USD per night)

Most Popular

Airbnb also compiled the destinations with some of the most long-term stay trips booked in Q1 2022. In the US:

Los Angeles, California

New York, New York

San Francisco, California

Houston, Texas

Seattle, Washington

And in Canada:

Toronto, Ontario

Montréal, Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia

Calgary, Alberta

Victoria, British Columbia

Guests are returning to cities once more – and are choosing to not only stay, but “live” from them. Gross nights booked to high-density urban destinations grew 80 percent in Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021.