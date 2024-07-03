San Jose PD Busts Seven for Illegal Sideshow

On June 15, 2024, at approximately 6:58 PM, the San José Police Department received multiple reports of an illegal sideshow occurring in the area of South Winchester Boulevard and Olin Avenue. The illegal sideshow resulted in a spectator getting struck unconscious by a vehicle driven by an unknown suspect. As a uniformed SJPD Reserve Officer responded to the scene to render aid to the spectator, his patrol vehicle was overcome by multiple suspects, preventing the Officer from providing medical assistance to the unconscious spectator.

The suspects got on top of the patrol vehicle, stomped on the windshield, struck the side windows, and attempted to pull open the doors. At least one suspect threatened the victim Officer, stating they had knives. The victim Officer sustained minor injuries due to the incident. The spectator suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of additional units.

SJPD Traffic Investigation Unit Detectives immediately began an investigation into the hit and run and quickly identified Aidan Rheault as the suspect responsible for striking the spectator with his vehicle.

SJPD Assaults Unit Detectives immediately began an investigation into the assault and vandalism and identified five adult male suspects and one juvenile male suspect. The adult male suspects were identified as Tyler Durbin, Gabe Durbin, Jason Auby, Sean Auby, and Matthew Nolan. During the investigation, Detectives discovered that suspect Sean Auby was illegally manufacturing privately made firearms (PMF’s), commonly referred to as ghost guns, for sale and distribution.

Assaults Unit Detectives obtained arrests warrants for all suspects and search warrants for their respective residences. During the execution of the search warrant for suspect Sean Auby, Detectives seized a 3D printer and materials used to make firearms, as well as two ghost guns.

On June 17, 2024, SJPD arrested suspect Rheault in the city of Mountain View and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail.

On June 19, 2024, suspects Tyler Durbin and Gabe Durbin were both arrested in the city of San Juan Bautista and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

On June 25, 2024, the juvenile male suspect was arrested in the city of Brentwood and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On June 27, 2024, suspect Jason Auby was arrested in the city of San Francisco and booked into San Francisco County Jail. Suspect Sean Auby was arrested in the city of San José, and suspect Nolan was arrested in the city of San Mateo. Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Thank you to the outstanding and thorough investigative work done by our Detectives in the SJPD Assaults Unit and Traffic Investigation Unit, as well as our Analysts with the SJPD Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC).

“When I said every effort would be expended to hold each and every suspect accountable—I meant it,” stated Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph. “SJPD and the City of San José will not tolerate these blatantly illegal and violent sideshows. Our Detectives put in tremendous effort to quickly identify and apprehend each suspect, and we will continue to do so to make it clear that we do not tolerate these actions in our city.”

“I believe the fundamental responsibility of government is keeping our community safe — and this was a masterclass on how it’s done,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “Our detectives quickly identified those who chose to cause harm and sent a clear message — if you drive to San Jose for a sideshow, you’ll be going home on a bus or locked up in handcuffs.”

“The threat to police officers and destruction of a public safety vehicles is appalling,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “I would like to thank the Police Department and our Acting Chief Paul Joseph for quickly resolving this incident and their continued work and dedication to protect the City and our residents.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Tong #4774 and/or Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: 4774@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.