Apple Unveils New Watch Accessories for Pride Month

Apple has introduced a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpaper to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month and beyond. Apple is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

The new Pride Edition Sport Loop, available to order today, is woven from a rainbow of 11 colors of nylon yarns. The intricate weaving blends one color into the next, creating depth and movement across the band. The resulting design is joyful and vibrant, showcasing a full spectrum of colors that reflect the unique identities that shape LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

The new Pride Luminance watch face complements the band design with colors that refract dynamically to celebrate the vibrancy, spirit, and individuality of the LGBTQ+ community. The face is designed in two geometric patterns: radial, featuring rays of color that align with the hour marks, and vertical, reflecting the colorful linear stripes of the weaving pattern. With this collection, users can customize the watch face with even more color options to create a unique expression of themselves and their communities.

The Pride Sport Loop is priced at $49.