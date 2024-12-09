News

SuperMicro Gets Extension to File Financial Reports

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on SuperMicro Gets Extension to File Financial Reports

SAN JOSESuper Micro Computer announced that on December 6, 2024, it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that Nasdaq has granted the Company’s request for an exception to Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) through February 25, 2025. The exception gives the Company until February 25, 2025 to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 and any other required filings.

The Company’s common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the exception period. If the Company files all the required reports by February 25, 2025, the common stock will remain listed, so long as the Company remains in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

The Company currently expects to file all the required reports by February 25, 2025.

Track all markets on TradingView

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

HP to Provide Large-Format Printers to Staples Stores

Posted on Author Editor

HP Inc. is partnering with office supply chain Staples to upgrade stores across the US with the new HP DesignJet XL3800 printers, providing customers – including small businesses, retail owners, and consumers – with same-day access to high-quality, large format color prints for their posters, banners, blueprints and more. Large-format printing has typically been reserved […]
News

ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA Release Open Access LLMs

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA— ServiceNow, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA, have announced the release of StarCoder2, a family of open‑access large language models (LLMs) for code generation that sets new standards for performance, transparency, and cost‑effectiveness. StarCoder2 was developed by the BigCode community, stewarded by ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, and Hugging Face, the most‑used open‑source platform where the machine learning community collaborates […]
Facebook News Venture Capital

VISO Trust Secures $7 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — VISO TRUST, a provider of AI-powered third-party risk management (TPRM), announced the closing of its latest funding round of $7 million in additional funding, bringing the total raised to $24 million, with participation from both existing investors, Bain Capital Ventures, Work-Bench, Sierra Ventures, and Lytical Ventures, and new investors, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Cisco Investments, EnvisionX […]