Deccan AI Reels in $25 Million to Build Super-Accurate AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Deccan AI is focusing on AI with super accuracy, and has just raised $25 million to push that mission forward. The round was led by A91 Partners, with participation from Susquehanna and prior investor Prosus Ventures. The capital will help Deccan invest further in the most pressing problems in the foundation model space today, and double down on data for enterprises and robotics.

Deccan AI said it grew by 10x last year, working with the top frontier labs and enterprises in the world, including a majority of the ‘Magnificent 7’. Its work cuts across modalities, including agentic, code, the physical world, and more.

For labs, Deccan runs the full post–training stack: expert human trajectories, rigorous evals, and RL environments that get models ready for high–stakes use. For enterprises, it delivers a hybrid human + automated eval suite ‘Helix’, and also the scaled ops automation suite ‘EnterpriseOS’. These products plug into messy processes and turn fragile pilots into production workflows. They are powered by Deccan’s RL environments, and are underpinned by a global pool of 1 million+ domain experts.

“We’ve reached a tipping point where the industry is moving past the ‘chatbot’ phase,” said Rukesh Reddy, Founder, Deccan AI. “Getting an agent to work in a demo is one thing; getting it to handle high–stakes business logic is another. This funding allows us to scale post–training data, invest in cutting-edge research, and build enterprise-grade infra.”

“Deccan is building the essential infrastructure for the next decade of software,” said Kaushik Anand, Partner, A91 Partners. “As the world moves from experimentation to execution, the need for Deccan’s evaluation and monitoring layer becomes non-negotiable. They are making it safe for consumers and enterprises to actually trust AI.”