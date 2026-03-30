Shepherd Rounds Up $32 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Shepherd, an AI-native commercial insurance platform, has scored a $42 million Series B round led by Intact Private Capital, with participation from Spark Capital, Costanoa Ventures and additional investors. The raise brings Shepherd’s total funding to date to $67 million.

Shepherd has grown revenue more than 7x over the past 24 months, insuring over $400 billion in project value across more than 1,500 policies for 600+ customers — including the physical infrastructure behind the most recognized names in AI. The company’s clients include the leading AI labs, chip manufacturers, hyperscalers, general contractors, specialty builders, and energy developers constructing the facilities that form the physical foundation of the AI economy.

The race to build AI infrastructure is accelerating. Hyperscalers, chip manufacturers, and frontier AI labs are collectively deploying hundreds of billions of dollars into data center construction, power generation, and renewable energy projects. Every one of those projects has to be built and insured.

But the traditional carrier model was not designed for this speed. Complex commercial construction projects, the kind driving the AI buildout, routinely wait weeks for a single quote. Brokers chase carriers through calls, emails, and resubmissions. Legacy carriers are compiling their analysis through multiple disconnected and outdated systems, leading to longer wait times and inconsistent underwriting outcomes.

Shepherd was built to solve this. Their AI performs the same workflows in seconds, reducing underwriting feedback from weeks to hours. The platform also integrates real-time data from construction technology partners — Procore, Autodesk, OpenSpace, DroneDeploy, Samsara and others — directly into underwriting, pricing risk in a fraction of the time compared to traditional carriers. Where a typical carrier relies on a static application, Shepherd sees the project as it actually is being delivered: incident tracking, quality inspection rates, document management, and jobsite conditions updated continuously. With these partnerships, data, and AI platform, Shepherd can offer differentiated pricing for insureds through their unique Shepherd Savings program.

Shepherd insures the physical infrastructure for leading AI and technology companies building frontier data centers, semiconductor facilities, and energy assets. They chose Shepherd not because other carriers could not cover them — AI infrastructure is a competitive market — but because Shepherd delivers faster, more precise underwriting with less friction than anyone else in the market.

“The AI race moved from the cloud to the construction site,” said Justin Levine, CEO and Co-Founder of Shepherd. “Every GPU cluster needs a building. Every building needs to be constructed. Every data center requires dedicated power. And the insurance market that is supposed to keep those projects moving has been operating the same way for decades. We built Shepherd because we believed the old approach to commercial underwriting needed to change fundamentally — not just get faster, but get smarter. That is why the biggest names in AI infrastructure are choosing us.”