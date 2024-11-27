News

OpenTable Names Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S.

OpenTable has unveiled list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024, highlighting the most sought-after dining destinations from the past year from coast to coast. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews on OpenTable, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors, and features a diverse list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.

The list only includes restaurants that use OpenTable’s booking platform.

Trends across this year’s Top 100 list include:

  • Chicago sees the largest share of restaurants: 53 cities are represented in this year’s list, with Chicago home to 10% of this year’s list including Rose Mary and Boka. Up next is Austin, featuring seven spots including Uchi Austin and Red Ash Italia.
  • Diners loved OpenTable Icons: OpenTable Icons, a new 2024 destination and designation for the best of the best restaurants, are featured prominently on the list, with 20+ restaurants earning spots, including Bestia in Los Angeles and Four Kings in San Francisco.

“This year’s Top 100 list reflects the breadth of restaurants on OpenTable – we’re very proud to see local hotspots like Akahoshi Ramen, alongside MICHELIN-starred spots like Addison By William Bradley and institutions like Old Ebbitt Grill and House of Prime Rib,” said Soo. “I couldn’t be prouder of every restaurant that made this list for their incredible efforts to deliver hospitality to their guests at every turn. For diners, there’s something for everyone on this list – it’s an amazing hit list for locals and travelers too.”

The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024 are (in alphabetical order by state/territory):

Arizona

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maine

North Carolina

  • O-Ku – Charlotte, NC

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

