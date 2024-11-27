OpenTable Names Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S.

OpenTable has unveiled list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024, highlighting the most sought-after dining destinations from the past year from coast to coast. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews on OpenTable, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors, and features a diverse list of restaurants perfect for any occasion.
The list only includes restaurants that use OpenTable’s booking platform.
Trends across this year’s Top 100 list include:
- Chicago sees the largest share of restaurants: 53 cities are represented in this year’s list, with Chicago home to 10% of this year’s list including Rose Mary and Boka. Up next is Austin, featuring seven spots including Uchi Austin and Red Ash Italia.
- Diners loved OpenTable Icons: OpenTable Icons, a new 2024 destination and designation for the best of the best restaurants, are featured prominently on the list, with 20+ restaurants earning spots, including Bestia in Los Angeles and Four Kings in San Francisco.
“This year’s Top 100 list reflects the breadth of restaurants on OpenTable – we’re very proud to see local hotspots like Akahoshi Ramen, alongside MICHELIN-starred spots like Addison By William Bradley and institutions like Old Ebbitt Grill and House of Prime Rib,” said Soo. “I couldn’t be prouder of every restaurant that made this list for their incredible efforts to deliver hospitality to their guests at every turn. For diners, there’s something for everyone on this list – it’s an amazing hit list for locals and travelers too.”
The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2024 are (in alphabetical order by state/territory):
Arizona
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, AZ
- Dominick’s Steakhouse – Scottsdale, AZ
California
- Addison By William Bradley – San Diego, CA
- Antico Nuovo – Los Angeles, CA
- Bavel – Los Angeles, CA
- Bestia – Los Angeles, CA
- Cesarina – San Diego, CA
- Cowboy Star – San Diego, CA
- Evvia – Palo Alto, CA
- Fishing With Dynamite – Manhattan Beach, CA
- Four Kings – San Francisco, CA
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA
- insideOUT – San Diego, CA
- Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad, CA
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, CA
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA
- Providence – Los Angeles, CA
- Saffy’s – Los Angeles, CA
- The Dock – Newport Beach, CA
- The Progress – San Francisco, CA
- Youngblood – San Diego, CA
Colorado
- Clark’s Oyster Bar – Aspen, CO
- Matsuhisa Vail – Vail, CO
- Williams & Graham – Denver, CO
District of Columbia
- Caruso’s Grocery – Washington, D.C.
- dLeña – Washington, D.C.
- Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
- Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.
Florida
- Bern’s Steak House – Tampa, FL
- Buccan – Palm Beach, FL
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key, FL
- Sails Restaurant – Naples, FL
Georgia
Illinois
- Akahoshi Ramen – Chicago, IL
- Boka – Chicago, IL
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, IL
- Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. – Chicago, IL
- Gibsons Italia – Chicago, IL
- Girl & the Goat – Chicago, IL
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Chicago, IL
- Le Colonial – Chicago, IL
- RL Restaurant – Chicago, IL
- Rose Mary – Chicago, IL
Indiana
- Our Table | American Bistro – Bargersville, IN
- Vida – Indianapolis, IN
Louisiana
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge, LA
- GW Fins – New Orleans, LA
Massachusetts
- Bar Vlaha – Brookline, MA
- Giulia Restaurant – Cambridge, MA
- Krasi – Boston, MA
- Pammy’s – Cambridge, MA
- Silver Dove Afternoon Tea – Boston, MA
- The Nautilus – Nantucket, MA
Maine
- Fore Street – Portland, ME
- Scales – Portland, ME
North Carolina
- O-Ku – Charlotte, NC
New Jersey
- Stella Restaurant – Ventnor, NJ
- The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, NJ
New Mexico
- Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM
Nevada
- Beauty & Essex – Las Vegas, NV
- Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, NV
- Partage – Las Vegas, NV
New York
- ASKA – Brooklyn, NY
- Del Vino Vineyards – Northport, NY
- Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, NY
- Lucia’s on the Lake – Hamburg, NY
- Palma – New York, NY
- The Odeon – New York, NY
- The River Cafe – Brooklyn, NY
Ohio
- Alfio’s buon cibo – Cincinnati, OH
- BOCA – Cincinnati, OH
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse – Cincinnati, OH
- Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati, OH
- Sotto – Cincinnati, OH
- The Precinct – Cincinnati, OH
Oregon
- Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg, OR
Pennsylvania
- Morcilla – Pittsburgh, PA
- Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia, PA
Puerto Rico
- Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan, PR
Rhode Island
- Gracie’s – Providence, RI
South Carolina
- The Bluffton Room – Bluffton, SC
Tennessee
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, TN
- Noko – Nashville, TN
Texas
- Aba – Austin, TX
- Hudson House – Lovers Lane – Dallas, TX
- J Carver’s – Austin, TX
- Jeffrey’s Restaurant – Austin, TX
- Red Ash Italia – Austin, TX
- Sammie’s Italian – Austin, TX
- Steak 48 – Houston – Houston, TX
- Signature – San Antonio, TX
- Uchi Austin – Austin, TX
- Uchiko Austin – Austin, TX
Utah
- Yuki Yama – Park City, UT
Virginia
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA
- L’Opossum – Richmond, VA
- Stella’s – Richmond, VA
Washington
- Spinasse – Seattle, WA
- The Pink Door – Seattle, WA