San Francisco Police Seize Several Cars in Stunt-Driving Events

On June 9, 2024, at approximately 1:52 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to multiple stunt-driving events that occurred simultaneously in San Francisco. Officers were made aware of vehicles in the area of 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue and were able to prevent a stunt driving event from manifesting. A caravan of vehicles converged at Embarcadero and Washington Street and a stunt driving event began. At one point, one of the vehicles actively participating on the Embarcadero was purposely ignited and set on fire.

Through the course of their investigation and with the assistance of other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, investigators identified, located, and seized five vehicles that were involved in the stunt driving activity that occurred on June 9.

SFPD has a unit dedicated to responding to and investigating stunt driving events. These stunt driving events are an ongoing challenge and pose a danger to residents in and around the entire Bay Area.

“These illegal events are unacceptable in our city,” said Chief William Scott. “I want to thank the hard-working members of the San Francisco Police Department who put themselves in harm’s way when responding to these dangerous and unlawful gatherings.”

At each documented stunt driving incident around the city, officers developed a plan and ultimately flushed the vehicles out of the locations all the while limiting citizens from getting in harm’s way. With evidence collected by officers on scene, investigators followed up on the cases, and with the approval of an SF Superior Court Judge, the vehicles that were involved in the stunt driving events were located, seized, and impounded with a mandatory 30-day hold.