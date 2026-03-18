Genspark Extends Series B to $385 Million

PALO ALTO — Genspark.ai announced the launch of Genspark Claw, introduced as users’ first “AI employee.” Genspark Claw allows users to delegate work via a simple message, execute multi-step tasks across software, and return the finished result. It runs inside Genspark Cloud Computer, a dedicated, pre-configured cloud computer for each user with Genspark Claw pre-installed and ready to use in one click. The company also announced Genspark AI Workspace 3.0, the workspace where AI works, enabling users to “hire” AI employees to take on multi-step work while the user directs the outcome.

The launch comes amid rapid momentum: Genspark says it has surpassed $200 million in annual run rate in 11 months, doubling in the last two months alone, and extended its Series B to $385 million, valuing the company at around $1.6 billion, led by Emergence Capital, with participation from Japan’s SBI, Korea’s Mirae Asset, HartBeat Ventures by Kevin Hart, Markham Valley Ventures by Simu Liu, and Keisuke Honda. The company will use the proceeds to scale Genspark Claw and Genspark Cloud Computer, expanding hands-free execution across the AI Workspace suite.

Genspark Claw and AI Workspace 3.0 are built on cloud infrastructure and frontier models, including Microsoft Azure, Anthropic (Opus 4.6), OpenAI (GPT-5.4), and NVIDIA (Nemotron 3 Super). Together, these capabilities enable Genspark Claw to operate across real-world interfaces on users’ behalf, so users can delegate outcomes, not just generate drafts.

Genspark Claw adds a new execution layer to the AI workspace, giving users a personal AI employee that can operate across a dedicated computer environment on their behalf. Each user’s work runs inside their dedicated Genspark Cloud Computer, which is always-on, and users have clear control over what Genspark Claw can access. Genspark Claw is designed with privacy-by-isolation, meaning user data lives on a dedicated cloud instance and is not mixed with anyone else’s. This approach helps bring computer-level agents into the mainstream by reducing setup friction while strengthening trust through isolation and permissioning.

Genspark Claw connects to the chat surfaces where teams already work, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Teams, and Slack, so users can assign work from a simple message. From that chat, Genspark Claw can research, schedule, manage email, generate content, make calls, and deploy code, then return the finished result. For example, a user can message Genspark Claw to research a topic, draft a client-ready update, schedule a meeting, send follow-ups, and log the output back to the right channel, without jumping between apps.

“The industry is moving from using AI as a tool to using AI as a human-like agent that can execute more complex tasks across different work interfaces,” said Eric Jing, CEO and co-founder of Genspark. “Genspark Claw is built for that shift. You message what you want done, and Genspark Claw carries out the steps across the surfaces where work actually happens, then returns the finished outcome. And by powering Genspark Claw on a dedicated Genspark Cloud Computer per user, we make that agentic execution practical with clear permissioning and privacy by isolation.”

“The big shift we’re seeing is the move from AI assistance to execution,” said Joe Floyd, General Partner at Emergence Capital. “Genspark Claw represents a meaningful step in this direction, bringing computer-level execution into a product that knowledge workers can benefit from immediately. This is why we expanded our commitment and believe Genspark is defining autonomous execution as a new default layer for modern work.”

Building on AI Workspace 2.0, a workspace where humans work faster with AI, AI Workspace 3.0 is a workspace where AI works, enabling users to “hire” an AI employee to execute multi-step work end to end, with the user directing the outcome and the AI carrying out the actions.