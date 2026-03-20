Uber Eats Raises Rates for Restaurants

Uber Eats has raised commission fees for restaurant orders on its marketplace. The changes affect primarily lower tiers and pickup orders.

Delivery orders in the basic Lite tier are increasing from 15 to 20% and Plus tier orders remain at 25% but are increasing to 30% for orders from Uber One members. The Premium tier remains at 30% unchanged.

Uber One members pay a $9.99 monthly fee and are typically the service’s best customers and order more frequently. Restaurants in Plus and Premium Tier receive more exposure on the Uber Eats app and customers see lower delivery fees.

Pickup orders at restaurants are rising from 6% to 7%. Fees are 10% if in-store pricing is not validated.

Uber says it is raising rates because of increased operating costs. The company plans to invest more in incentive pay with couriers, demand generation to attract more customers–such as discounting deliveries for Uber One Members–and paying transaction costs for payment processing, and insurance.

New Uber Eats Marketplace Fees

Standard Pricing Packages & New Marketplace Fees:

Delivery Orders

Lite: 20%

20% Plus: 25%, 30% for Uber One Member orders

25%, 30% for Uber One Member orders Premium: 30% (no change)

Pickup Orders

Pickup: 7% with validated in-store pricing. Otherwise, 10%.

Learn more about how to validate your in-store pricing below. Without validated in-store pricing the Marketplace Fee for pickup orders will be 10%.

Fee structures may differ depending on your market. Log in to the Payments section of your Uber Eats Manager account to confirm the rates applicable to you.

Custom Delivery Marketplace Fees

Restaurants with a custom delivery Marketplace Fee will incur an increase of 3% from its current rate, not to exceed 30%.