MatX Raises $500 Million Series B

MOUNTAIN VIEW — MatX, a company developing new chips for AI inference, has raised a $500 million Series B round led by Jane Street, and Situational Awareness LP, whose founder Leopold Aschenbrenner wrote the definitive memo on AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). Participants include Spark Capital, Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman’s fund, Patrick and John Collison, Triatomic Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Andrej Karpathy, Dwarkesh Patel, and others. The company is also welcoming investors across the supply chain, including Alchip and Marvell.

The company says the funding will wrap up development and quickly scale manufacturing, with tapeout in under a year.

MatX was founded by CEO Reiner Pope and CTO Mike Gunter. The duo both worked as engineers at Google and helped develop the company’s Tensor Processing Units (TPU).