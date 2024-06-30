News

San Jose Police Arrest Man for Bank Robbery

On May 14, 2024, at approximately 4:50 PM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of an attempted bank robbery in the 1700 block of Story Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the following:

An unidentified Asian adult male entered the business and approached the bank teller with a handwritten note demanding money. The teller did not comply and the suspect left the bank without the money.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives began a thorough investigation and identified Kiet Vu as the suspect responsible for the attempted robbery. During the investigation it was discovered that suspect Vu was also responsible for another attempted bank robbery two days later at approximately 1:12 PM in the 1100 block of South King Road. During that incident, suspect Vu passed a handwritten note demanding money and stated he had a firearm. The teller did not comply and the suspect left the bank prior to police arrival.

Bank Robbery Photos

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for suspect Vu and a search warrant for his residence. On June 19, 2024, with the assistance of the SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU), Detectives located and arrested suspect Vu at his residence in the city of San José.

Suspect Vu was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted armed robbery.

