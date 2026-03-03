Aalyria Closes $100 Million Series B

LIVERMORE — Aalyria, an advanced aerospace communications company whose products are critical to the next generation of space-based communications systems, has closed a $100 million Series B financing, valuing the company at $1.3 billion. The round was led by Battery Ventures and J2 Ventures, with participation from DYNE and other investors.

The new funding will accelerate Aalyria’s mission to make resilient, high-throughput networks in motion practical at global scale. It will expand deployment of Spacetime, a managed platform that orchestrates and continually optimizes directional networks in real time as assets move and conditions change, and Tightbeam, Aalyria’s proven ultra-high-speed laser communications terminals that deliver secure, high-capacity links through the atmosphere. Together, Spacetime and Tightbeam transform land, sea, air, and space systems from isolated point-to-point links into adaptive, coordinated networks of networks.

CEO Chris Taylor, CTO Brian Barritt, and others founded Aalyria in 2021 through the acquisition of two breakthrough inventions developed with over a decade of research from Google and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

“We started Aalyria to build what space has been missing: a true communications and networking layer that scales with human and market demand,” said Taylor. “Every major infrastructure shift – from railroads to telecommunications to the internet – required a control plane that could coordinate complexity at scale. Space is no different – nor are the varied businesses and missions that space serves. This funding accelerates our path to becoming that ubiquitous control plane: the digital cartilage that connects thousands of independent satellites, aircraft, ships, fiber, and ground stations into a single, intelligent network that can route around failures, optimize for mission priorities, and adapt in real-time. We’re not just connecting space systems – we’re making space infrastructure as reliable and programmable as the Internet itself.”

Aalyria enables commercial and government customers to operate resilient, high-throughput networks in motion. Unlike wireless networks that broadcast widely, aerospace and defense networks are increasingly relying on narrow, directional wireless beams to deliver data faster, farther, and more securely by focusing the energy on only intended receivers. But moving vehicles, changing weather, and terrain blockages can constantly disrupt high-throughput, directional links. Aalyria’s technologies solve these complexities and are widely viewed as essential for the emerging space economy.

“Aalyria has built an extremely important platform at the intersection of advanced networking, AI-driven orchestration, and national security,” said Michael Brown, General Partner at Battery Ventures and incoming board member at Aalyria. “The team’s ability to deliver resilient, software-defined connectivity across complex environments positions the company to play a foundational role in next-generation communications architectures.”

Aalyria’s technology is already being deployed in support of flagship commercial satellite programs, including next-generation Low Earth Orbit constellations, as well as missions for the U.S. Government and allied partners. The company’s platforms are designed to operate seamlessly across multiple orbital regimes and mission types, enabling coordination between satellites, ground stations, airborne assets, and terrestrial networks.

“Aalyria’s orchestration and network-optimization technologies are a key performance and resiliency enabler for our Telesat Lightspeed architecture,” said Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat. “Spacetime’s dynamic routing, spectrum-aware resource management, and advanced link prediction capabilities will be integrated with our system design, strengthening end-to-end service delivery across our global LEO network.”