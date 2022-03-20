News

AMD Launches New Ryzen 7 Gaming Processor

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

AMD announced the pricing and availability of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, which it promotes as the world’s ultimate gaming processor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology. With this industry-leading technology, the 5800X3D delivers 15% more gaming performance compared to processors without stacked cache technology.

AMD said this new processor will be on-shelf globally beginning April 20, starting at an SEP of $449.

AMD is also announcing a new stack of Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 Series processors and expanded chipset compatibility, giving PC enthusiasts even more options for creating truly customized gaming experiences.

“Whether you’re an early adopter seeking the ultimate in gaming performance with the first Ryzen processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology or a new gamer building your first rig, you can find a best-in-class experience with AMD,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “With today’s announcement AMD is offering users the power of choice by bringing leadership gaming performance to all levels of system builds.”

AMD is launching a series of new desktop processors, leveraging the established power of the “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” core architectures. These mainstream processors are the ideal solution for new PC builds, offering up to eight cores and 16 threads and 36 MB of cache in the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor. All new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors are bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4.

Model Architecture Cores / Threads Boost4 / Base5

Frequency (GHz)

 Total Cache

(MB)

 TDP

(Watts)

 PCIE®

Support

 Cooler Price

(USD SEP)
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X “Zen 3” 8 / 16 Up to 4.6 / 3.4 36 65W Gen 4 N/A $299
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 “Zen 3” 6 / 12 Up to 4.4 / 3.5 35 65W Gen 4 Wraith

Stealth

 $199
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 “Zen 3” 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.6 19 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth

 $159
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

with AMD Radeon graphics

 “Zen 2” 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.7 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth

 $154
AMD Ryzen 5 4500 “Zen 2” 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 / 3.6 11 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth

 $129
AMD Ryzen 3 4100 “Zen 2” 4 / 8 Up to 4.0 / 3.8 6 65W Gen 3 Wraith

Stealth

 $99
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Netflix to Hold Global Fan Event on September 25

Posted on Author Editor

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, is holding a promotional event for fans worldwide called TUDUM on September 25. What is TUDUM? It’s the intro beat you hear at the beginning of every show or movie on Netflix. On Saturday, September 25, Netflix’s biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over […]
News

Siebel Scholars Names 2022 Class

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY –The Siebel Scholars Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Siebel Scholars award. Now in its 21st year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 100 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, and bioengineering. The 82 distinguished students of the Class of 2022 join past Siebel Scholars classes […]
News

GM Buys Out Softbank’s Cruise Stake for $2.1 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

General Motors announced it is acquiring SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s equity ownership stake in Cruise for $2.1 billion and separately will make an additional $1.35 billion investment in Cruise, replacing a previous commitment made by the fund in 2018. GM already is the majority owner of Cruise, based in San Francisco, and began testing its self-driving […]