AMD Launches New Ryzen 7 Gaming Processor

AMD announced the pricing and availability of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, which it promotes as the world’s ultimate gaming processor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology. With this industry-leading technology, the 5800X3D delivers 15% more gaming performance compared to processors without stacked cache technology.

AMD said this new processor will be on-shelf globally beginning April 20, starting at an SEP of $449.

AMD is also announcing a new stack of Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 Series processors and expanded chipset compatibility, giving PC enthusiasts even more options for creating truly customized gaming experiences.

“Whether you’re an early adopter seeking the ultimate in gaming performance with the first Ryzen processor featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology or a new gamer building your first rig, you can find a best-in-class experience with AMD,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “With today’s announcement AMD is offering users the power of choice by bringing leadership gaming performance to all levels of system builds.”

AMD is launching a series of new desktop processors, leveraging the established power of the “Zen 3” and “Zen 2” core architectures. These mainstream processors are the ideal solution for new PC builds, offering up to eight cores and 16 threads and 36 MB of cache in the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor. All new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 desktop processors are bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler and are expected to be available beginning April 4.