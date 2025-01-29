Momentus Chief Legal Officer to Take Job With Trump Admin

SAN JOSE — Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company offering satellite buses, technologies, transportation, and other in-space transportation services, announced that Paul Ney, Momentus Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, has resigned from his role effective January 27, 2025. Mr. Ney has accepted a position as the Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs and National Security Council Legal Advisor at the White House in the Trump Administration.

Momentus will announce a successor for Mr. Ney at a later date.

Mr. Ney joined Momentus in September 2021 after serving as the General Counsel of the United States Department of Defense. During his tenure in the Department of Defense, the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Space Command were established. He has nearly four decades of public service and private law practice experience. In earlier government roles, Ney was the Principal Deputy and the acting General Counsel of the United States Department of the Navy and Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of Tennessee. He also served as Director of the Nashville Davidson County Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development.

Before his most recent service in the Pentagon, Ney was a partner in the law firms Trauger, Ney & Tuke, and Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. He is a registered patent attorney and has more than two decades of experience litigating business, intellectual property, and commercial matters.

“Paul did a superb job and guided Momentus through a range of complex legal issues,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “He was instrumental in the successful implementation and sunsetting of a Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) National Security Agreement and a host of other government regulatory matters. Paul played a major role in establishing Momentus as a publicly traded company. Paul displayed tremendous ability, expertise, and sage judgement at Momentus. We applaud his willingness to bring his considerable talents to serving our Nation at this key time and thank him for the great work he did at the company.”

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we achieved during my time at Momentus,” said Ney. “The company accomplished numerous successes in the commercial market and established a foothold in government work. I was honored to work with such a talented team.”