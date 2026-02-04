Doordash Adds Berkeley Bowl Grocery Stores

DoorDash is expanding its grocery selection across the U.S. with five new partners including: Berkeley Bowl, Cermak Fresh Market, Harmons Grocery, JONS Fresh Marketplace, and Pete’s Market. These partnerships broaden access to trusted local and regional grocers across multiple geographies, making it easier for consumers to get everything from farm-fresh produce to specialty finds and everyday essentials, on-demand.

Berkeley Bowl : A local, family-owned grocer known for an extraordinary produce selection, with two locations in Berkeley.

Cermak Produce Fresh Market : A family-owned supermarket in the Chicagoland area and a one-stop shop for grocery shoppers, with fourteen locations on DoorDash.

Harmons Grocery : A family-owned grocer with deep community roots and seventeen locations across Utah, offering locally sourced produce, high-quality private-label items, and Utah-made products.

JONS Fresh Marketplace : Serving the greater Los Angeles area with favorite brands and a standout assortment of international fine foods at thirteen locations.

Pete’s Market: A family-owned Chicagoland staple focused on fresh, high-quality products at a fair price, with twenty locations.

These new partners build on DoorDash’s commitment to bringing consumers access to the grocers they know and love, whether they’re stocking up for the week or need a last-minute top-up on an ingredient. The company said more consumers ordered groceries from DoorDash in the first quarter of 2025 than ever before.