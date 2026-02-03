Jogger Struck and Killed by Car in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO – Police are investigating a collision that occurred Friday morning in Palo Alto, where an adult female pedestrian was struck and killed.

On Friday January 30, 2026, at about 7:24 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that had just occurred on Oregon Avenue at the intersection of Saint Francis Drive. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately and located a woman in her fifties suffering from injuries sustained from the collision. The Palo Alto Fire Department transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment where she died on Sunday February 1, 2026.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Oregon Avenue and making a left turn onto Saint Francis Drive. While making the left turn, the vehicle collided with the woman who was jogging westbound in the crosswalk. The driver, who is in their thirties, was cooperative and remained on scene. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Personnel from the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.