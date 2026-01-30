RobCo Reels In $100 Million

SAN FRANCISCO & MUNICH — RobCo, a physical AI-driven robotics company raised $100 million to advance RobCo’s Physical AI roadmap, expand enterprise deployments and deepen the company’s presence in the U.S. market.

The Series C is co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lingotto Innovation, alongside Sequoia Capital, Greenfield Partners, Kindred Capital, Leitmotif and The Friedkin Group. The venture capital investors bring experience building category-defining technology companies, while the industrial investors leverage deep connections in industry to back growth companies over the long-term.

“With $100 million of additional funding, we will become the dominant AI robotics company for manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe” said Roman Hölzl, CEO and Founder of RobCo. “This will allow us to execute on our purpose of automating the ordinary, so humans can do the extraordinary.”

Founded in 2020 in Munich, RobCo enables increasingly autonomous robot operations inside real production environments through Physical AI. By combining perception, motion planning, and self-learning methods, RobCo’s platform is designed to reduce friction between today’s processes and end-to-end automation, allowing teams to focus less on setting up and maintaining systems and more on their core business processes and value drivers.

The company has been vertically integrated from day one, developing hardware and software as a single full-stack platform. Its robots can acquire task-specific skills through demonstration and self-learning rather than manual programming, enabling faster deployment, rapid iteration, and easier adaptation to complex or variable processes – with RobCo acting as a single pane of glass for customers.

RobCo expanded into the United States in 2025 and now operates in San Francisco and Austin. The U.S. has become both a strategic priority and a major growth market as manufacturers accelerate automation efforts in response to labor constraints, reshoring initiatives, and rising operational complexity.

RobCo’s robots are deployed across a range of industrial environments, from large global manufacturers such as BMW to companies including DynaEnergetics, Fabricated Extrusion Company, T-Systems, and Rosenberger.

“After leading RobCo’s Series B, we’re excited to double down and co-lead this $100 million round. Our bar is exceptionally high, and RobCo has continued to raise the standard for what modern robotics can look like in real-world production,” said Alexander Schmitt, Lightspeed. “RobCo has what it takes to build a global champion: systems that already deliver in industrial environments today and a platform grounded in Physical AI that can scale across use cases and geographies. This investment supports RobCo’s expansion with a focus on the U.S. and the continued development of a roadmap that compounds learning and grows capability over time.”