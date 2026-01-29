Apple Launches More Powerful AirTag Tracker

Apple has unveiled a new version of the AirTag, an accessory that helps users keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app — now with an expanded finding range and a louder speaker.

AirTag allows users to keep tabs on their belongings every single day. Since the launch of AirTag in 2021, users from around the world have shared stories of being reunited with lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more. With the help of AirTag placed inside an instrument case, a musician was able to locate their lost instrument and perform that evening, while another user was able to find lost luggage that contained a lifesaving medication. AirTag is designed exclusively for tracking objects and offers industry-leading protections against unwanted tracking. It is on sale now for the same price as its predecessor: $29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack, with free personalized engraving available on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip — the same chip found in the iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 — powers the new AirTag, making it easier to locate than ever before. Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist.

With its updated internal design, the new AirTag is 50 percent louder than the previous generation, enabling users to hear their AirTag from up to 2x farther than before. Paired with its enhanced Precision Finding capabilities and distinctive new chime, AirTag now makes it easier for users to find their important items, such as keys hidden deep in between couch cushions or a wallet as they head out the door.

The new AirTag requires a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or iPad with iPadOS 26 or later. Customers must have an Apple Account and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings.