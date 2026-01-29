Genspark Crosses $100 Million in Annual Run Rate

PALO ALTO — Genspark announced the launch of AI Workspace 2.0, the next evolution of its all-in-one AI workspace designed to put busywork on autopilot. Instead of prompting repeatedly, stitching tools together, or manually formatting outputs, users describe the outcome they want, and Genspark’s agents coordinate execution end-to-end across slides, media, email, and voice.

Genspark says it has surpassed $100 million in annual run rate (ARR) within 9 months and has closed a $300 million Series B funding round, marking one of the fastest growth trajectories in the AI industry.

AI Workspace 2.0 evolves from a simple observation: modern work is fragmented across tools, drafts, and handoffs, and execution has become the bottleneck. Instead of managing prompts and stitching outputs together, teams describe the outcome they want, and Genspark coordinates execution end-to-end.

AI Workspace 2.0 introduces major upgrades across Genspark’s core creation and productivity tools. Speakly, a new macOS and Windows voice-to-text application, generates clean, formatted writing in real time, triggers agents by voice, and supports enterprise use with zero data retention. AI Inbox 2.0 automates repetitive email tasks such as triage and bulk cleanup through custom workflows. AI Slides Creative Mode transforms a simple prompt into an artistic, presentation-ready deck. AI Media Agents enable teams to produce finished images, videos, audio, and music assets.

“Genspark has built an all-in-one AI Workspace where agents don’t just assist, they autonomously plan and execute to deliver finished outcomes across voice, inbox, and creation tools,” said Eric Jing, CEO and co-founder of Genspark. “Surpassing $100M in ARR in just nine months is proof that this is quickly becoming the default way modern knowledge workers get work done. That demand is exactly why AI Workspace 2.0 matters: it makes the leap from creation capabilities to operational autonomy, turning email into automated workflows with AI Inbox, bringing a true desktop voice entry point with Speakly, and delivering major upgrades to slides, images, and video.”

The company has raised over $460 million in total funding by investors including Emergence Capital Partners, LG, SBI, UpHonest, and Temasek’s Pavilion Capital.