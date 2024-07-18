Pacifica Offering Promotion for Remote Workers

PACIFICA, CA – The City of Pacifica is bringing back their popular Pacifica Workation promotion that encourages remote workers to escape the confines of their home office by taking a “workation” in one of Pacifica’s many beautiful, beach-front hotels.

Pacifica Workation Promotion Details for Hotel Guests

● All visitors will receive a $25 citywide Shop Pacifica eGift card to spend in town, for each night they stay Sunday-Thursday

● Gift cards can be redeemed at nearly 60 businesses around town, and can be used for local restaurants, retail shopping, massages, surf lessons and more!

● Limit one card per room, per week. Offer valid 7/1/2024-8/30/2024, or while supplies last

● Learn more at pacificaworkations.com

A workation is when a remote worker escapes the four walls of their home office to travel to new, rejuvenating destinations while continuing to work remotely from hotel rooms. These trips combine work and a vacation, without using up any PTO and have many benefits to both mental health and productivity.

Just 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Pacifica is famous for its natural beauty and recreational atmosphere. In addition to some of the best surfing in California, there are over 100 miles of hiking/biking trails and cliffside vistas, a golf course (designed by the same person who designed the course for the Masters Tournament), free fishing, and four beaches to choose from. The town is known for its easy going, down to earth vibe and is filled with unique shops and delicious restaurants to enjoy.

Pacifica’s hotels are equipped to make working as productive and rejuvenating as possible, with amenities like free Wi-Fi & parking, close proximity to food & shopping, and fun after-work activities. Many rooms feature stunning ocean views, and some are just steps away from the sand.

Remote workers and digital nomads can find all the information they need to plan the perfect Pacifica workation at pacificaworkations.com. The site features information on hotels, restaurants, after-work activities, and special recommendations for people taking workations to make it easy to plan your trip.