Deepgram Raises $130 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Deepgram, a Voice AI platform, has raised $130 million in Series C funding at a $1.3 billion valuation. The round was led by AVP.

All major existing investors of Deepgram also joined the round, including Alkeon, In-Q-Tel, Madrona, Tiger, Wing, Y Combinator, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Several new investors, including Alumni Ventures and Princeville Capital, invested in the round, in addition to industry leaders such as Twilio, ServiceNow Ventures, SAP, and Citi Ventures. University of Michigan and Columbia University also invested, joining other existing academic investors such as Stanford University.

With this investment, Deepgram is ideally positioned to deliver the real-time frontier Voice AI models and platform required to reliably power billions of live conversations with the naturalness, latency, and accuracy of human voice. AVP was selected as lead investor for its deep expertise scaling category-defining companies globally and its ability to support Deepgram’s international expansion, including Europe and other key markets.

“Much like Stripe delivered the API platform underpinning the payments economy, we believe Deepgram is poised to deliver the API platform underpinning the emerging trillion-dollar B2B Voice AI economy,” said Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan, General Partner at AVP. “Deepgram’s success in building real-time, reliable, and massively scalable Voice AI infrastructure, combined with the rapid shift toward voice-first B2B experiences, positions the company to become one of the foundational AI companies of this decade.”

“As we rapidly approach a world where billions of simultaneous conversations are powered by Voice AI, enterprises and developers need real-time, reliable infrastructure capable of fully duplex, contextual conversations at scale – this is Deepgram,” said Scott Stephenson, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepgram. “From pioneering end-to-end deep learning for voice, to earning multiple patents for our research, to our commitment to pass the Audio Turing Test at scale in 2026, we’ve consistently executed on a single vision: powering a future centered on the original human interface – voice.”

“We are pleased to welcome AVP and our new strategic investors,” continued Stephenson. “Together with our existing investors, their conviction reflects the emergence of the Voice AI economy – and Deepgram’s role in powering it.”

Today, more than 1,300 organizations build Voice AI functionality powered by Deepgram APIs. Deepgram APIs are a foundational infrastructure layer of a global set of offerings delivering real-time, accurate, and reliable speech understanding, speech generation, analytics, orchestration, and fully autonomous voice agents.

“Voice is a critical, strategic, and data-rich customer engagement channel,” said Andy O’Dower, Vice President of Product Management for Voice and Video at Twilio. “Twilio’s flexible orchestration capabilities and global communications infrastructure, combined with speech recognition powered by Deepgram APIs, deliver seamless, low-latency, and human-like AI agent experiences that are powering today’s Voice AI renaissance.”

Deepgram’s offerings include:

Aura-2 , the world’s most professional, cost-effective, and enterprise-grade text-to-speech model

, the world’s most professional, cost-effective, and enterprise-grade text-to-speech model Nova-3 , the world’s most accurate, real-time and reliable speech-to-text model

, the world’s most accurate, real-time and reliable speech-to-text model Flux , the world’s first Conversational Speech Recognition model built specifically to solve the biggest problem in voice agents – interruptions

, the world’s first Conversational Speech Recognition model built specifically to solve the biggest problem in voice agents – interruptions Voice Agent API , the world’s only enterprise-ready, real-time, and cost-effective conversational AI API

, the world’s only enterprise-ready, real-time, and cost-effective conversational AI API Saga, the Voice OS

All Deepgram models can be customized to domain-specific terminology and acoustic environments and deployed as cloud APIs or through self-hosted and on-premises options. A full SDK library is available to simplify development and accelerate production timelines.

Deepgram also announced the acquisition of OfOne, an AI-native voice platform created for restaurants and the quick-service drive-thru market. OfOne has consistently delivered more than 95% containment, with high employee satisfaction scores and strong operational impact for national QSR brands.

The OfOne team has joined Deepgram, and its technology now anchors Deepgram for Restaurants, an offering built to help restaurants improve customer experience, increase order accuracy, and support overstretched staff with real-time AI assistance. Additional functionality and expanded integrations will be delivered in the coming months.