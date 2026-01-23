Apple Earns Six Academy Award Nominations, Netflix Gets 18

Apple has earned a total of six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture for the Apple Original Film F1, the highest-grossing sports feature of all time, alongside Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing. The documentary Come See Me in the Good Light lands a Best Documentary Feature Film nomination, and gripping film The Lost Bus earns a nomination for Best Visual Effects. The winners will be revealed on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles at the 98th Annual Academy Awards.

“We are so grateful to the Academy for its recognition of F1, Come See Me in the Good Light, and The Lost Bus — three films that evoke the exhilaration of human connection and which have resonated with global audiences in distinct ways,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “It’s thrilling to see F1 nominated for Best Picture and to witness so many members of the groundbreaking creative team honored, from visual effects and editing, to the film’s trailblazing sound. We send our warmest congratulations to all of the nominees.”

“With F1, Joe, Jerry, Brad, Lewis, and the entire creative team delivered something only they could — the most authentic, visceral, and entertaining racing film ever made,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “They pushed technical boundaries at every turn, and it’s been a privilege to partner on a project of this ambition. Seeing F1 nominated for Best Picture is a testament to their remarkable artistry, vision, and unwavering passion. Alongside the extraordinary Come See Me in the Good Light and The Lost Bus, we’re proud to celebrate the brilliant work of this year’s nominees, and we’re so thankful to the Academy.”

This year’s Academy Award nominations follow Apple’s history-making wins at the 2022 Academy Awards, when CODA became the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to win Best Picture and the first-ever film from a streaming service to land Best Picture. CODA star Troy Kotsur was the first Deaf male actor to win Best Supporting Actor, and writer-director Siân Heder landed her first-ever Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2023, beloved Apple Original Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. In 2024, Apple made history again when Killers of the Flower Moon landed landmark representation for Indigenous artists, as Lily Gladstone became the first Native American to land a nomination for Best Actress, and Indigenous artists Robbie Robertson and Scott George were recognized with first-ever nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, respectively. Martin Scorsese also made history as the most-nominated living director, bringing his total to 10 lifetime Academy Award nominations for Best Director.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 687 wins and 3,229 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies The Studio and Ted Lasso, and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

While Apple received six nominations this year, Netflix managed to triple this amount with 18 Academy Award nominations.

Below are Netflix nominations for Academy Awards in 2026, including nine for Frankenstein:

BEST PICTURE Frankenstein Train Dreams

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM KPop Demon Hunters

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM The Perfect Neighbor

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM All The Empty Rooms

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM The Singers

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

CINEMATOGRAPHY Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

COSTUME DESIGN Frankenstein

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Frankenstein

PRODUCTION DESIGN Frankenstein

SOUND Frankenstein