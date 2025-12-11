OpenAI Hires New Chief Revenue Officer

OpenAI is hiring Slack CEO Denise Dresser as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing global revenue strategy across enterprise and customer success. OpenAI has become the fastest-growing business platform in history, and Denise will help more businesses put AI to work in their day-to-day operations.

Denise has experience running large businesses, understands customers deeply, and scaled products that people in the workplace love to use. Most recently, she served as CEO of Slack, where she led the company through its integration with Salesforce and helped redefine how millions of people use AI to work more efficiently and stay better connected. Prior to Slack, Denise spent more than a decade at Salesforce building and leading global sales organizations serving some of the company’s largest and most complex customers.=

Denise is joining OpenAI at a time when AI is becoming a regular part of work. Companies around the world are moving past single-use tools and pilots and are instead looking for AI they can depend on across their entire organization and to power their most important processes and applications.

That shift is already having a measurable impact: ⁠ 75% of workers say that AI has improved the speed or quality of their work, with many saving 40–60 minutes per day, and heavy users saving more than 10 hours per week. AI is also enabling new forms of work, with three-quarters of users reporting that they can now complete tasks that were previously out of reach.