Meta to Sell New Smart Glasses For $799

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, has unveiled a new version of AI glasses with a starting price of $799: the Meta Ray-Ban Display and Meta Neural Band.

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are designed to help you look up and stay present. With a quick glance at the in-lens display, you can check messages, preview photos, see translations, get help from Meta AI, and more — all without needing to pull out your phone. It’s technology that keeps you tuned in to the world around you, not distracted from it.

This breakthrough category of AI glasses comes with a full-color, high-resolution display that’s there when you want it — and gone when you don’t. The display is placed off to the side, so it doesn’t obstruct your view. And it isn’t on all the time — it’s designed for short interactions that you’re always in control of. This isn’t about strapping a phone to your face. It’s about helping you quickly accomplish some of your everyday tasks without breaking your flow.

It’s the first product that takes microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-color display backed with compute and AI — and puts it all together in a single device that’s stylish and comfortable.

Each pair comes with Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that translates the signals created by your muscle activity into commands for your glasses — letting you control your experience intuitively using just subtle hand movements, without having to touch your glasses or take out your phone. Meta Neural Band makes interacting with your glasses feel like magic.

Starting at $799, which includes both the glasses and Meta Neural Band, Meta Ray-Ban Display will let you experience, learn about, and interact with the world in a totally new way. Meta Ray-Ban Display will hit shelves September 30 at select brick-and-mortar retailers in the US, including Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban Stores. Availability in select Verizon stores will follow soon after.

Expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is planned for early 2026.

With the introduction of Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company offers AI glasses in three distinct categories: