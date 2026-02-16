Cerebras Valued at $23 Billion With $1 Billion Series H Round

SUNNYVALE— Cerebras Systems has announced the closing of a $1 billion Series H financing at a post-money valuation of approximately $23 billion.

The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from Benchmark, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atreides Management, Alpha Wave Global, Altimeter, AMD, Coatue, and 1789 Capital, among others.

Cerebras Systems says it builds the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. The company’s flagship technology, the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world’s largest and fastest AI processor.56 times larger than the largest GPU, the WSE uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference and training more than 20 times faster than the competition.

Founded in 2015, organizations across fields like medical research, cryptography, energy, and agentic AI use Cerebras’ CS-2 and CS-3 systems to build on-premise supercomputers, while developers and enterprises everywhere can access the power of Cerebras through pay-as-you-go cloud offerings.