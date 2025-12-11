Teen Charged With Shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged a San Jose 17-year-old with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm for shooting three people at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall on Black Friday — one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The minor fired six times, striking a perceived a gang rival in the chest and hitting two young women who were at the mall shopping. All survived.

The DA’s Office is seeking to transfer the case to adult court. A juvenile justice court judge will decide where the case will be adjudicated.

“This teenager turned Valley Fair Mall into a war zone,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Six bullets hit three people, shut down the city’s largest mall and sent fear through our community. We are filing the most serious charges and asking that they be heard in adult court, where the consequences reflect the recklessness and danger of fighting a senseless gang war inside a mall crowded with holiday shoppers.”

The DA’s Office, through its Victim Services Unit’s Mariposas Resiliency Center, is offering free counseling and advocacy to qualified people who were there and traumatized by the shooting. For those in immediate need, drop-in services will be available in collaboration with the Bill Wilson Center today and Friday.

On November 28, 2025, at 5:35 p.m., the suspect was walking with a group on the second floor of the city’s largest mall. He pulled a semi-automatic handgun and fired six shots toward a 28-year-old man who was standing outside of a clothing store. One bullet struck the victim in the chest. Two other bullets struck two women who were shopping nearby. The suspect and acquaintances fled.

Police arrested the suspect at a home in San Jose.