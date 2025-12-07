Archer Reveals Plans for Miami Air Taxi Network

Archer Aviation, which is developing electric vertical take-off airplanes, has revealed plans for a Miami metropolitan area based air taxi network. Archer’s goal is to connect major population and business centers in South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach via 10 – 20 minute electric flights, bypassing ground-based traffic and unlocking a new mobility ecosystem in the air that is safe and efficient.

The network is also intended to offer efficient travel options between the region’s three major international airports: Miami International Airport (MIA), Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), as well as several strategic general aviation airports in the area.

To support this mobility effort, Archer is working with leading infrastructure and real estate partners to ready existing helipad infrastructure and stand up new-build vertiports:

Related Ross plans to partner with Archer to develop a vertiport within its West Palm Beach downtown development, creating a new premium mobility hub in the region’s fastest-growing commercial center.

plans to partner with Archer to develop a vertiport within its West Palm Beach downtown development, creating a new premium mobility hub in the region’s fastest-growing commercial center. Hard Rock Stadium, a premier sports and entertainment destination, and Apogee Golf Club, one of the country’s most prestigious golf clubs, feature existing helipads that will be readied for electric operations, enabling air taxi. Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins, the University of Miami Hurricanes, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itau, and many other major global events.

and feature existing helipads that will be readied for electric operations, enabling air taxi. Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins, the University of Miami Hurricanes, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itau, and many other major global events. Dragon Global’s Magic City Innovation District® in Miami’s Little Haiti plans to develop a vertiport site to bring air taxis to one of Miami’s most ambitious mixed-use technology and innovation communities.

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, commented, “Miami has never been afraid to bet on the future. We’re a city that attracts visionaries, embraces breakthrough technology, and turns bold ideas into real impact. For years, I’ve worked with Archer as they’ve advanced a vision for an air-taxi network that will elevate Miami’s position as a global capital for innovation and mobility. What they’re building isn’t just transformational transportation, it embodies the Miami mindset: we lead, we innovate, and we redefine what’s possible.”

“Our partnership with Archer marks a pivotal step in expanding South Florida’s regional connectivity through cutting-edge technology,” said Stephen Ross, CEO and Chairman of Related Ross and Owner of the Miami Dolphins, “We are integrating Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft into our flagship locations across South Florida, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Related Ross developments in West Palm Beach, and Apogee Club in Hobe Sound. We’re excited to embrace a forward-thinking vision that transforms how people and businesses move across the region.”

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is a piloted aircraft designed to carry four passengers and perform rapid back-to-back trips with minimal charge time between flights. Midnight has the potential to replace 60-90-minute commutes by car with 10-20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation.