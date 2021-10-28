Ed Sheeran Promotes YouTube Shorts

“From day one, I knew Ed and his music would have a lasting, global impact and that remains true today,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube. “Ed Sheeran is a storyteller and I am so stoked he is using YouTube Shorts to give his fans an audio and visual preview of his incredibly powerful new album. This is going to be an unforgettable moment.”

Sheeran’s presence on YouTube has been extraordinary since his first video upload in 2006. With the help of his global fan base, Sheeran has become one of the top 10 most-subscribed-to artists on YouTube. To date, he has four videos in the Billion Views Club including “Thinking Out Loud,” “Perfect,” “Photograph,” and the record-setting “Shape of You,” which is the second most-viewed music video in YouTube history and the second fastest to reach one billion views. This year alone, Sheeran’s music has charted in over 45 markets on the platform, and over the last 12 months, he has earned a remarkable 3.9+ billion views globally.

Ed Howard, Co-President, Atlantic Records UK said, “We are thrilled to see Ed’s collaboration with YouTube come to fruition and to build on Ed’s long-standing relationship with the platform. The extended Shorts series not only provides us with an innovative way to preview the breadth of the new album sonically, but the short, bespoke films help showcase the narrative of each song in a fun and authentic way. We’re excited to see it ignite his fanbase on a global scale.”