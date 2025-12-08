San Jose Cuts Housing Development Time in Half

The City of San José has approved the first project under its new City Streamlined Ministerial Ordinance, bringing hundreds of new housing units and more retail space to the capitol of Silicon Valley. The 917,000 square-foot project at the corner of Saratoga Avenue and Stevens Creek Boulevard was entitled in just eight months, a process that can typically take up to two years. The new pathway for faster permitting is one of many ways the City is streamlining the building process and attracting new development.

“The City’s Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Department continues to implement policies and process improvements for development services, creating a responsive and more efficient experience for applicants,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “This effort contributes directly to the City Council Focus Area of Building More Housing and supports the City’s commitment to sustainable growth and development.”

“It takes longer to get a permit to build housing in California than it does for a couple to bring new life into the world,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “That’s absurd — and it’s why we’re moving faster. If we don’t fix this now, our kids will grow up with the exact same housing crisis we’re struggling with today. In San José, we’re removing barriers, streamlining approvals, and showing the rest of the state the path forward — because delaying change means denying the next generation a chance at homeownership.”

Once constructed, the property at 3896 Stevens Creek Boulevard is expected to consist of two eight-story buildings, providing 540 units of housing including 27 affordable units and approximately 800 parking spaces. Roughly 14,000 square-feet is dedicated to retail space, and the initial concept includes a paseo open to the public. Located in the Stevens Creek Boulevard Urban Village Plan area, the project will now enter the funding and construction permitting phase.

“We are excited to bring more vibrancy to the Stevens Creek corridor. The City’s streamlined approval process gave us the confidence to invest at a higher density and deliver a project that meets the needs of the growing city. This partnership shows what can happen when the public and private sectors work together toward a shared vision,” said Alden Smith, Development Project Manager, Holland Development.

City Council approved the ministerial process last year, and the Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Department launched the service in February for qualifying housing development projects that meet specific criteria including location in a designated growth zone. The permitting process streamlines environmental review and creates opportunity to build more higher density, mixed-use projects. Applications still go through a rigorous review process.

“San José continues to be a great place to live, work, and play, and our team is committed to keeping it that way. We’re strengthening trust with the building community by delivering high-quality, efficient service and embracing innovative solutions. If you haven’t worked with us in a while, now is an excellent time to build here,” said Chris Burton, Director of Planning, Building and Code Enforcement.