Cursor Secures $2.3 Billion Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Cursor, an AI development platform, announced the closing of a massive $2.3 billion Series D funding round, giving the company a valuation of $29.3 billion. The financing included continued commitment from existing investors Thrive, a16z, Accel, and DST, and welcomed new investment from Coatue, NVIDIA, and Google.

This capital infusion will enable Cursor to significantly increase investment in technical research, product development, and frontier model training — like the recently launched Composer agentic coding model — while also expanding to meet growing demand from enterprise and Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, the new funding will support continued team expansion across Cursor’s offices in San Francisco and New York City.

“We believe that coding will be the single biggest driver of global productivity over the next decade, and our mission is to accelerate that progress,” said Michael Truell, Cursor co-founder and CEO. “This funding allows us to dramatically increase our investment in research and product efforts and expand our footprint, ensuring we can continue to equip the world’s engineering teams with the best tool for crafting software.”

The company has experienced rapid expansion, growing into a team of over 250 engineers, researchers, designers, and operators based in San Francisco and its new office in New York. Cursor reports it has exceeded $1 billion in annualized revenue and currently serves millions of developers and many of the world’s most top engineering organizations.