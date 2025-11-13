News

San Jose Police Looking for Suspect in Over 100 Car Burglaries

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on San Jose Police Looking for Suspect in Over 100 Car Burglaries

The San José Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted in over 100 burglaries of cars at four different San Jose apartment complexes.

Between November 8, 2025 at approximately 10:00 PM through November 9, 2025 at approximately 1:00 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to numerous reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred at four separate multi-family housing complexes located in the 300 block of Cres Village Circle, 3400 block of Iron Point Drive, 3700 block of Casa Verde Street, and the 100 block of Baypointe Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residential parking garages at the complexes and burglarized vehicles. In total, 114 vehicle burglary reports were received by SJPD believed to have been committed by the suspect pictured above. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

 

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Dept. Recovers Over 200 Stolen Wine Bottles

Posted on Author Editor

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than 200 bottles of stolen wine and liquor as part of a retail theft and fencing operation in Santa Clara County. Last October, the Sheriff’s Retail Theft Task Force busted a “booze booster” during a blitz operation — which led deputies straight to the fence. >Turns out, […]
Google News

Google Launches $100 Million Career Certificates Fund

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo together announced the launch of a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund. Through its support of Social Finance, the Fund aims to drive $1 billion in aggregate wage gains for more than 20,000 Americans through the Certificates, which equip people with job-ready skills in fields like […]
News

Apple Offers Savings Account With 4.15% Interest

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has introduced a new savings plan for users of its Apple Card that offers a high-yield of 4.15 percent — a rate that’s more than 10 times the national average. In partnership with Goldman Sachs, the savings plan has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, users can easily set up […]