San Jose Police Looking for Suspect in Over 100 Car Burglaries

The San José Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted in over 100 burglaries of cars at four different San Jose apartment complexes.

Between November 8, 2025 at approximately 10:00 PM through November 9, 2025 at approximately 1:00 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to numerous reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred at four separate multi-family housing complexes located in the 300 block of Cres Village Circle, 3400 block of Iron Point Drive, 3700 block of Casa Verde Street, and the 100 block of Baypointe Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residential parking garages at the complexes and burglarized vehicles. In total, 114 vehicle burglary reports were received by SJPD believed to have been committed by the suspect pictured above. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.